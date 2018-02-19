'Sheer Evil' Barry Bennell Sentenced to 31 Years In Prison After Court Rule on Sexual Offences

By 90Min
February 19, 2018

Former junior football coach and youth scout, Barry Bennell, has been handed a 31-year prison sentence after being found guilty of 50 sexual offences over 31 years, according to reports. 

The 64-year-old was convicted of offences against 12 boys but another 86 complainants have since come forward, pushing his potential victims over 100.


According to The Independent, the Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Clement Goldstone QC, described the man as “the devil incarnate” while passing his sentence. 

“Your behaviour towards these boys in grooming and seducing them before subjecting them to, in some cases, the most serious, degrading and humiliating abuse was sheer evil”, the judge said.

“You stole their childhoods and their innocence to satisfy your own perversion.”

Bennell's conviction was met with both cheers and applause by the abuse survivors who had attended the sentencing inside Liverpool Crown Court. 

The 64-year-old was formerly employed by Crewe Alexandra, Manchester City and Leeds United and also had close links with Stoke City and Manchester United.

The ex-youth team coach had already been found guilty of abusing a child while in the USA back in 1994.

