Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Redknapp Claims Chelsea & Arsenal Will Miss Out on Top 4

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has tipped both Arsena l and Chelsea to miss out on Champions League football next term, claiming neither will manage to finish in the top four come the summer.

After a worrying start to 2018 - losing consecutive games to Bournemouth and Watford - the Blues hoisted themselves back into a top four with an emphatic 3-0 victory over bottom-placed West Brom last week.

However, Antonio Conte will be feeling the familiar pressure again as his side make the trip to both Manchester giants in their next two domestic league clashes.

Arsenal fell 1-0 to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last weekend; following Harry Kane's sensational second-half header and it really should have been more on the day. The Gunners are now sixth placed and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with 11 games remaining in the season.





Former Liverpool captain Redknapp has damned both clubs' chances on Sky Sports' The Debate show (via Daily Star), claiming: "Chelsea are the wounded team... I think Spurs are certain to get in the top-four.

"Arsenal are gone now. You worry with the Conte situation and what is happening at Chelsea. Man United should make top four with the money they’ve spent there. I think Liverpool [will manage] I think Arsenal and Chelsea will miss out."