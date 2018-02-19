Stats Reveal Milan's Huge Turnaround in Form Under Manager Gennaro Gattuso

Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso seems to have steadied the ship as the new manager the Rossoneri.

Milan's season had a disastrous start under former boss Vincenzo Montella. A huge summer spending spree financed by the club's new owners created high expectations as Milan aimed to challenge for the Serie A title once again. With only six wins in 14 league games, Montella was sacked in late November.

Gattuso was promoted from Milan's youth team coach to become the new manager for the club. The stats reveal that the former midfield general has injected new life into Milan.

WDWWWDDWWW



AC Milan are now 10 games unbeaten across all competitions.



Gennaro Gattuso has found the formula 👏 pic.twitter.com/1VpxPxBk7t — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2018

Gattuso's Milan have had a tremendous start to 2018. In a run which extends to the 27th December, Milan are unbeaten in the last 10 matches in all competitions. This streak started in the best way possible, with a 1-0 Coppa Italia win over bitter local rivals Inter Milan.

Milan's most recent victory over Sampdoria extends their unbeaten streak to 10, in a victory which could prove crucial in their push for European football next year. Milan are now level on points with sixth place Sampdoria and five points behind fifth place Lazio.

Taking their more recent form into account, the momentum looks to be on Gattuso's side:

5 - AC Milan has won five out of their last six league games (1D), the same amount of wins than previous 17. Growth. #MilanSampdoria — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 18, 2018

Milan's recent form is one of the best in the division as they have now won five wins out of their last six. Gattuso seems to have finally found a winning formula for Milan and looks to be finally be getting the best out of some of last summer's marquee signings.

€200m was splashed out on the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Andre Silva. And with 20-year-old academy graduate Patrick Cutrone leading the line, the club have finally found some goal-scoring form. Gattuso has high hopes for Cutrone, who has four goals in his last four games, and has encouraged the young Italian the settle down and find a girlfriend to take the pressure off of his recent success.

Milan's next fixture will be the second leg tie of their Europa League bout with Ludogorets. Another win over the Bulgarian side would see the Rossoneri progress and extend their run to 11 matches unbeaten.