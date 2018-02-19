Swipe Left: AC Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Judges Potential Girlfriends for Starlet Patrick Cutrone

Despite his recent comments that Patrick Cutrone needs to find a girlfriend, AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso wasn't too impressed with Sky Italia's suggestions, with the Milan legend claiming that the professional volleyball player offered was "too muscular" and would "break him."

Seventh-placed Milan are yet to be beaten this year under Gattuso with Cutrone, who only turned 20 last month, key to their upturn in form with 13 goals and three assists in his 30 competitive appearances.

However, despite the stellar efforts of his young forward, Gattuso is keen to ease the level of expectation from both the fans and Cutrone himself - and believes finding a girlfriend could be key to the starlet maintaining his scintillating form for the Rossoneri.

"We are taking it easy on Cutrone. He must not get distracted by the fact that he is the youngest player in Milan's history to score that many goals," the Milan boss was quoted as saying by GOAL.

"He has to work and to rest. I hope he finds a beautiful girlfriend so he can rest and make love."

AHAHAH spettacolare Gattuso, gli fanno vedere le possibile fidanzate per Cutrone, su una giocatrice di beach volley dice “Troppo muscolosa, m’o sfonna” pic.twitter.com/tyGb5QtIrC — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 18, 2018

With that being said, Sky Italia decided to play a match-maker and suggested a potential girlfriends for the 20-year-old to Gattuso.





The first suggestion was a professional beach volleyball player Michela lantignotti but Gattuso seemed unimpressed, saying: “No, she’s too muscular – she’ll break him! It’s best you don’t show me anymore, or I’ll end up causing trouble.”

Meanwhile, In January, Cutrone's father revealed that his son could have joined arch rivals Inter Milan, but opted for the Rossoneri because they "wanted him more."





Milan will be hoping to keep hold of the U21 Italian international but, with his goals tally continuously rising, that may be a struggle in the near future.