VIDEO: Napoli's Marek Hamsik Breaks Corner Flag Celebrating Goal Only for it to Be Disallowed

Few players can celebrate a goal as vigorously as Napoli's Marek Hamsik celebrated his opener in his side's Serie A clash against relegation candidates SPAL.

The Slovakian seemingly doubled his side's lead in the 63rd minute, and with a win being crucial to Napoli's title hopes, he celebrated in a more than overzealous manner.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

The 30-year-old ran to the corner flag before launching a brutal two-footed tackle against the unsuspecting marker, snapping it at the base and leaving it useless.

Unfortunately for Hamsik, after three minutes of reviewing footage via VAR, the goal was ruled out for being offside, meaning his passionate celebration had all been for naught.

Just to add insult to injury, although the goal was chalked off for being offside, Hamsik still received a yellow card for his trouble, going into the book for his excessive celebration.

Bruttissima entrata con il piede a martello di Hamsik, pericolosissima per la bandierina.



Immagini che non vorremmo mai vedere. #NapoliSpal pic.twitter.com/HqN5dpz6Np — delinquentweet (@delinquentweet) February 18, 2018

Fortunately for the Napoli man, the Ciucciarelli were able to save his blushes as they were able to see out a 1-0 victory against SPAL thanks to an early goal from Brazilian midfielder Allan, helping Maurizio Sarri's men move back to pole position in Serie A.





