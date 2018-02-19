Wigan Athletic 1-0 Manchester City: Latics End City's Quadruple Dreams With Stunning Upset

League One Wigan Athletic pulled off the most stunning of upsets to knock Premier League leaders Manchester City out of the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night.

Will Grigg was on fire as his goal separated the two sides in a sensational cup tie at the DW stadium, which also featured a red card for Fabian Delph.

Manchester City, who fielded a strong side including the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Leroy Sane, had their first effort on goal on within five minutes, when Ilkay Gündoğan fired a shot straight into the clutches of Christian Walton.

Wigan almost took a shock lead in the ninth minute, when a defensive slip up at the back almost let Gary Roberts in, but Claudio Bravo recovered to claim the ball.

83% possession for #MCFC.



But still no goals at the DW Stadium.



"For all City have dominated possession, most of their chances have come from distance," - @KDKilbane77#WAFC 0-0 #MCFC



📻 https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI. #BBCFACup pic.twitter.com/p1mtgH50Ra — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) February 19, 2018

The hosts certainly did not hold back against the might of City. Instead, they applied plenty of pressure and - despite the visitors dominating possession - it made for an entertaining match.

Grigg soon found himself through on goal after good work from Roberts, but pulled a shot wide of the left-hand post to increase the early pressure they put on City.

Just before the half-hour mark, Fernandinho missed a sitter for City as the ball was knocked down to him and his volley flew over the bar from ten yards.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half, Aguero came to life and got himself in behind Dan Burn with a direct and dangerous run. The striker's powerful effort forced a great save from Christian Walton.

The first half still had drama, though, as Delph launched himself into a dangerous challenge on Max Power. Referee Anthony Taylor got his yellow card out of his pocket, before stunning the spectators by issuing Delph with a straight red card.

Paul Cook and Pep Guardiola at each others' throats in the tunnel. Proper football, this. — COPA90 (@COPA90) February 19, 2018

Pep Guardiola was furious at half-time, with television cameras showing him aggressively pushing players out of the way to get into the face of Wigan boss Paul Cook, who dealt with the situation well.

Kyle Walker replaced Leroy Sane at half-time, to restore balance to the Manchester City lineup.

The sending off seemed to galvanise Manchester City, who continued to dominate possession and spent longer spells in the attacking third. Wigan began to sat deeper and City started to string more combination play together. However, the breakthrough they needed to open the scoring continued to elude them.

With 12 minutes to play, Wigan turned the game on its head when Will Grigg latched on to a long pass - thanks to a mistake from Kyle Walker - and escaped his man to fire past Claudio Bravo and prove that the magic of the FA Cup is still alive.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

A solid defensive display from Wigan kept Guardiola's men at bay as they hunted for an equaliser, but City's one-man deficit became increasingly apparent throughout.

Guardiola's side tried to stage a late comeback, with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo even coming forward, and were hammering on the door, but Wigan defended supremely to hold on to their lead.

When Anthony Taylor blew the final whistle after four minutes of stoppage time, the DW Stadium erupted on a magical night for the Latics, who go through to face Southampton in the quarter final. As for City, they will re-focus their efforts on the other three competitions after the humbling defeat.