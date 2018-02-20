AC Milan Interested in Signing Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus as Puma Push for a Deal

AC Milan are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, with their kit supplier pushing for a deal, according to reports.

Italian paper Tottosport (via Calcimercato.com) claims that the Italian club are to send scouts to Dortmund's Europa League last 16 tie with Atalanta on Thursday night, with the aim of keeping an eye on the attacker.

Comeback completed! A post shared by Marco Reus (@marcinho11) on Feb 10, 2018 at 11:17am PST

The report suggests that although Milan are interested in the German international, they are concerned about his injury hit career, with the 28-year-old only just returning from a ruptured cruciate ligament and only managing three appearances in all competitions so far this season.





Milan officially signed a deal with kit suppliers Puma earlier in the month, which becomes effective in July, and Tottosport claims that the German company are encouraging the Italian club to sign a Puma athlete in the summer, and Reus fits the bill.

Reus has scored 90 goals in 192 appearances for Dortmund, including the winning goal against his old club Borussia Monchenglabach on Sunday, in only his second start of the season.

Milan chiefs want to keep an eye on the German as he continues his comeback from injury, and are cautious of signing a player with a poor injury record.

Milan currently sit in 7th place in Serie A, and are looking to improve their position next season, and again become a powerhouse of European football, having fallen away over the last few seasons.





Reus is likely to start in Dortmund's Europa League tie on Thursday, as he looks to continue to prove his fitness to his own, as well as other clubs.



