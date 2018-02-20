Arsenal & Man Utd Target Justin Kluivert in No Rush to Leave Ajax According to His Legendary Father

Top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are reportedly all part of a race to bring the Dutch teenager, Justin Kluivert to the top tier of English football.

The 18-year-old winger has impressed at Ajax this season and has caught the eye of some of Europe's top clubs. On top of the interest from the Premier League, reports suggest that Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are also courting the Dutchman.

Despite being represented by Mino Raiola, Kluivert has the super agent Jorge Mendes keeping a close eye on him too.





Under heavy interest from such big names in the footballing world, Kluivert has been advised to stay in Amsterdam with Ajax.

Ajax scout Guido Friedrich spoke to Voetbalzone about the midfielder's current position.

"Kluivert has absolutely good moments and I think he is a top talent, but Mendes sometimes asks me if he is already ready for the absolute top of Europe.

"'I do not think so,' I said, certainly not as a number 11. If he's to play for the top clubs, you have to play well every week."

Mendes, among other things, acts as an agent for Jose Mourinho and has strong links with Manchester United, but the Red Devils gaffer has ruled out signing a winger this summer.

With 18 months left on his contract, Kluivert is in talks with his club about an extension and is doing so seemingly to the relief of his accomplished father, Patrick.

"He [Justin Kluivert] is doing things really well and the most important thing is that he continues like so," the 41-year-old ex-Barcelona striker told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (via Football London).

"I have told him that he is 18 and he has to be calm and make himself stronger, [and] that he stays for a year or more at Ajax. He should not leave his country soon. It’s difficult to say no to Barca, but also to other big teams.

"He should choose the team that responds most to his play and not to the one that pays him more money.

"I see my son more in the Spanish league, he will choose his future with his heart but he has to have his head and feet on the ground."