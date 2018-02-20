Chelsea will host Barcelona on Monday in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

These two teams last met in the Champions League in 2012, when Chelsea upset Barcelona in the semifinals en route to the title.

Once again, Barcelona appears to be a strong favorite. In La Liga, the club is seven points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. The treble isn't out of the question for Barcelona: In addition to La Liga and the Champions League, Barcelona has qualified for the final of the Copa del Rey. Barcelona enters this match after topping Eibar 2–0 this weekend.

Though Chelsea hasn't been in top form recently—Antonio Conte's side sits in fourth in the Premier League, just a point ahead of Spurs—the Blues have won two straight matches, including a 4–0 win on Saturday over Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round. Chelsea is aiming to continue the Premier League's strong form in this year's Champions League; both Manchester City and Liverpool earned lopsided victories in their opening matches of the knockout stage last week. Manchester United will play Sevilla on Wednesday.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Fox Sports 1 subscribers can watch on Fox Sports Go.