Giacomo Bonaventura Believes AC Milan Can Haul Back Bitter Rivals Inter in Serie A

AC Milan and Italy midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura believes his side can catch bitter rivals Inter in the Serie A table.

After a slow start to the season following a summer of heavy financial investment, the Rossonari are now on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions after their 1-0 win against Samporia on Sunday, with Bonaventura himself scoring the winner.

The result now sees Milan a mere seven points behind their inner-city rivals in a bid to secure European football for next season, and after speaking to Mediaset Premium (via Goal), Bonaventura thinks Milan can now catch Inter in 4th place.

He said: "We are happy, we're doing well and there's a great atmosphere within the team. We must continue like this. We're in good shape and the results are coming.

"I'm happy for the goal, but the whole team is moving in sync now. We are a team now with a good mix and you can tell.

"If we play like this, we can catch Inter in the table, even if we lost a lot of ground early on."

5 - AC Milan has won five out of their last six league games (1D), the same amount of wins than previous 17. Growth. #MilanSampdoria — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 18, 2018

The turnaround in form is largely in part to the appointment of former Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso as manager in late November following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella.

The Italian has only lost three of his 16 games in charge and alongside their improved league form, are a game away from a Coppa Italia final whilst all but qualifying for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Next for Milan is the second leg their last 32 tie against Ludogorets after a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg, before a tough game in Serie A against AS Roma this Sunday.