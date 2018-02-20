Roma Eye Malmo's Marko Johansson as Replacement for Liverpool Goalkeeping Target Alisson

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson, as reports claim that the Italian club are eyeing a replacement.

The Reds shown an interest in the Brazilian 'keeper all through January, with reports that bids of around £44m were rejected by Roma.

gianlucadimarzio.com now report that Roma are targeting Malmö goalkeeper Marko Johansson as a possible replacement for Alisson.





Johansson is spent last season at fellow Swedish side Trelleborg on loan from parent club Malmö. The 19-year-old is highly rated in the Swedish leagues, and it now seems that Roma have identified him as a long-term successor in goal.

Reports earlier in the month claimed that Roma were looking for a fee of £62m for their goalkeeper, and Liverpool also face competition from clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.





The Brazilian has recorded eleven clean sheets for the Rome club in Serie A so far this season, having only conceded a total of 19 goals in the league.





Di Marzio claim that Roma are in advanced talks to sign Johansson, with the players agent travelling to Italy to talk to club officials, and Roma officials due to fly to Sweden soon to continue negotiations.

Liverpool have had their fair share of goalkeeping woes over the last few seasons, with mistakes between the sticks not uncommon at Anfield. Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are currently battling it out for the number one shirt, but the Reds have identified Alisson as a long-term solution to the problem.





Liverpool will be hoping that a deal is concluded, so that Roma may be in a better position to listen to offers for their sought after goalkeeper.