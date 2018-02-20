VIDEO: Bayern & Besiktas Stars Parody 'Come to Besiktas' Vid Ahead of UCL Clash

Bayern Munich and Besiktas face off against one another in the UEFA Champions League this week, with the latter hoping to spring a shock win over the German giants.

To help celebrate the occasion, a stars from both clubs have taken part in a video parodying the Istanbul club's summer transfer window trend that became the football meme of last July and August.

Indeed, Besiktas star duo Pepe and Alvaro Negredo are seen calling Bayern superstar Robert Lewandowski, and trolling the Poland international by telling him to 'come to Besiktas':

(You may also be interested in Bayern Ace Lewandowski Explains Why He Was 'Sorry' to See Aubameyang Leave Dortmund)



It's a little funny in-joke after Besiktas fans inundated their supposed summer transfer targets with the tagline six months ago and, after their own club picked up on the trend, decided to utilise it in all of their signing unveilings.

Those announcements included the arrival of Negredo, who opted to humorously take part in this video too in order to keep the tradition going.