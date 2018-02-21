Cigarettes in the Theatre: RB Leipzig to Provide Napoli's Maurizio Sarri with Special Smoking Room

RB Leipzig are reportedly setting up a special room for Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri to smoke in, when the sides meet for the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie.

The Bulls have an advantage over Napoli heading into the second clash after they won 3-1 at the Stadio San Paolo last week.

The Italian club had taken a 1-0 lead in the game thanks to a 52nd minute goal by Adam Ounas. However, RB Leipzig struck three times later on in the second half, with two goals coming from Timo Werner and another by Bruma, to take a commanding lead into the second leg in Germany.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Ahead of their second leg on Thursday, the home side are apparently preparing special arrangements for Napoli's manager Sarri. According to Bild via AS, the Bundesliga side are building a special room just for Sarri so he can smoke privately before and after the game.

Napoli have also apparently made a specific request to the home side for all the smoke detectors in the area to be turned off while Sarri is at the stadium.

RB Leipzig have built a special smoking room in the away dressing room for Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri ahead of their Europa League tie on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oFJkfmmUAG — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2018

The Light Blues' boss is known to have an addiction to tobacco, which is why such an arrangement is necessary. The wall going up will be three-and-a-half metres high and three metres wide.

Napoli are currently first in Serie A, a point clear of second-placed Juventus. In contrast, RB Leipzig are currently fifth in the Bundesliga, they are level on points with fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, with goal difference keeping them outside of the top four places in the league.