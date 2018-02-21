Crystal Palace Set to Hand Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri Short-Term Contract

Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old spent two years at the Reds, but failed to make a lasting impact as Pepe Reina took precedence between the sticks.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After an unsuccessful spell in Italy, Cavalieri flourished in his native homeland with Fluminense, but cancelled his contract with the club at the end of last year.

The former Palmeiras shot-stopper trained with Palace last week and has seemingly impressed the club's hierarchy to earn himself a short-term deal, according to sources close to ESPN.

Cavalieri worked briefly with Roy Hodgson at Liverpool, before departing for AC Cesena soon after Liverpool signed Brad Jones.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

The Palace manager is believed to be eager in adding to depth as the club have several key players out injured, including back-up goalkeeper Julian Speroni who is sidelined with a lengthy knee injury.

Should the Brazilian join the Eagles, he will likely fulfil the role as playing second fiddle to number one Wayne Hennessey.