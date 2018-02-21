France Manager Didier Deschamps Insists Paul Pogba Is Having a 'Very, Very Good Season'

France national team manager Didier Deschamps believes Paul Pogba is having a "very, very good season with Manchester United," despite recent struggles.

The former Juventus midfielder has hit a reef in recent weeks as his performances have come under scrutiny from manager and critics alike.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Reports have been circulating there is a growing rift between Mourinho and Pogba, with one stating a meeting was held to patch up the differences.

The two shared an awkward moment on the touchline in the defeat to Spurs where it looked like the were not on the same wavelength, soon before the Frenchman was subbed off.

Pogba missed United's last outing against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup, with the club stating he was out with illness, which did little to quell rumours.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

However, Deschamps is adamant Pogba is enjoying a fine campaign with the Red Devils, when speaking to French broadcaster SFR.

"I have been watching what he [Pogba] is doing - he is not in difficulty. He had a little injury and he was ill. For now, he is having a very, very good season with Manchester United."

Pogba's last outing against Newcastle United left much to be desired, but the 24-year-old remains firmly in Deschamps' plans for the World Cup in Russia.