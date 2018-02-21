Lucas Moura May Be Handed Premier League Debut by Mauricio Pochettino in Crystal Palace Clash

The Evening Standard is reporting that Mauricio Pochettino is pondering giving new signing Lucas Moura his first Premier League start for the club when Tottenham face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

After moving from PSG for £24.5m in January, the Tottenham manager initial played down the impact Lucas would make but after impressing in his full debut against Rochdale in the FA Cup it appears Pochettino may be having second thoughts.

The Brazilian speedster caused chaos among the Rochdale defence and topped it off with a well taken goal in a 2-2 draw which was not ideal for Tottenham.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With fixtures coming thick and fast across three competitions, the last thing Spurs will have wanted was an FA Cup replay to add to that.

However, this will be good news for Lucas. Pochettino will inevitably rotate his squad and the Brazilian will no doubt add to the one competitive start he has made all season.

He will be vying with the likes of Heung-Min Son and Erik Lamela for a spot in the Tottenham line-up, operating on the left side of a three behind Harry Kane in Pochettino's favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Displacing Son will be no easy task however. The Korean has eight goals and four assists in the league this year and Pochettino is most likely to start him against Palace, but Lucas is definitely giving him a selection headache after his impressive debut.