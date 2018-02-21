Manchester United Fans React to Nemanja Matić Following Sergej Milinković-Savić on Instagram

Manchester United supporters have gotten a tad excited by the news Nemanja Matić is now following countryman Sergej Milinković-Savić on Instagram.





Though a Champions League knockout match against Sevilla awaits, fans have been alerted to the update with dreams to bringing in another Serb to shore up their midfield issues.

United have often looked bereft of quality in the centre of the pitch, with Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini failing to impress, while Matić himself has not lived up to expectations.





Moreover, there appears to be a growing rift between José Mourinho and Paul Pogba, as the two appeared to have a not-so-friendly talk on the touchline against Spurs, before the Frenchman was subbed off.





Pogba also missed the win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup on account of illness, which has arose some scepticism.

Milinković-Savić has pushed on from last season and established himself as a serious force for Lazio with his eye-catching displays.

The aptly nicknamed 'Sergente' has the ability to control matches and has missed only two Serie A matches, scoring seven times and picking up two assists.

Unsurprisingly, such performances have gained the attention of many admirers and after their own Serb's social media activity, Manchester United fans are taking a particular liking to SMS.

Nemanja Matic started following Segej milinkovic-savic in Instagram yesterday . If you look hard and disregard the fact that both of them are serbians and Matic followed other serbians too there is a transfer rumour in there. — KAVI. (@blurt2kc) February 21, 2018

I’d love to see United go all out on Milinkovic Savic, proper box to box midfielder! Absolute baller — wonderboy (@sweenbizzle) February 19, 2018

Now I hope they really don't sign him...

Me if Manchester United sign Milinkovic-Savic, Jorginho or Vidal and Skriniar this summer #MUFC pic.twitter.com/MHpixgvBnE — 🇨🇦🇨🇾 (@DriksMUFC) February 19, 2018

Would be a mountain of men in midfield if SMS signs for us. *Savic - Matic - Pogba* — Mhmd Zlkfl (@Phra5e) February 21, 2018

Of course, many were quick to point out Matić was merely following Milinković-Savić on account of both being Serbian internationals, especially since the latter made his first Instagram post less than a fortnight ago.