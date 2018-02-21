Paul Pogba Set to Be Left Out of Man Utd Lineup to Face Sevilla Despite Travelling to Spain

France midfielder Paul Pogba won't be part of the Manchester United starting lineup poised to face Sevilla on Wednesday night, despite making the trip to Spain ahead of the highly-anticipated Champions League round of 16 clash between the two sides.

The midfielder missed United's win over Huddersfield Town on the weekend due to illness, and according to ESPN, he won't be included in the starting XI, when the Red Devils square off against the Spanish side at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Jose Mourinho had previously implied that the Frenchman was fit enough to start in his pre-match presser ahead of the match.

"I opened the training session today in the period we don't normally open," he explained. "We normally do the warm-up and the first simple drills and this time we did it for quite a long time in the last period so we could see the players in a competitive situation.

"When a player is in that type of situation it is because the players are normally ready and without problems."

If ESPN are to be believed, though, Pogba will sit this one out, while Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Ander Herrera start in midfield.

The 24-year-old has been subbed off in his last two matches for United, prompting reports of perceived unhappiness under Mourinho. So fans will be eager to see him play significant minutes sooner rather than later.