PHOTO: Barcelona Post Funny Tweet to Celebrate Lionel Messi's Chelsea Equaliser

After a run of eight matches against Chelsea with scoring a goal, Lionel Messi broke his curse at Stamford Bridge last night.

The Argentian magician scored the equaliser in the first leg of his side's Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea. Blues defender Andreas Christensen played a pass across his own box, which allowed Andres Iniesta to intercept the ball and find an unmarked Messi to sweep the ball into the bototm corner.

Lionel Messi FINALLY scores against Chelsea, he shows up when it matters. pic.twitter.com/SdPjB03Bmt — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) February 20, 2018

Messi has now scored 18 goals against English clubs, and Barcelona marked their star's goal against Chelsea last night with a funny tweet.

It's a GIF of Messi smirking and pointing at the camera, with the caption 'Leo Messi has n̶e̶v̶e̶r̶ scored against Chelsea.'

The post, at the time of writing this article, has 16,000 retweets and 35,000 likes.

"Leo Messi has n̶e̶v̶e̶r̶ scored against Chelsea."

✅ Done. pic.twitter.com/3NlCQIvLha — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2018

After the game, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde(?) said he was happy with the result, and that his side's away goal is 'significant' going into the second leg.

"The good thing is that we managed to get an error out of them and we got an equaliser. We go back to the Camp Nou happy," the Barcelona boss said, according to Sky Sports.





"I think the equaliser was very important. They might be happy with the result and we have to be respectful of their style of play. They pressed us very high and made life difficult for us.

"We will see what happens in the return leg. The away goal was not definitive but it was significant."