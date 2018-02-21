Social Media Reacts as Barca Snatch Chelsea Draw & Bayern Thump Besiktas in Tuesday's UCL Games

By 90Min
February 21, 2018

Tuesday's two matches saw the long-awaited return of Barcelona to Stamford Bridge, a five-star German masterclass from Bayern, and an early red card dash the hopes of Turkish side Besiktas. 

Twitter was buzzing about the matches, with some of the best and funniest below...

Willian struck both posts before the half, then found the net from distance...

Even the Chelsea loanee had something to say about Willian's strike...

Former Spurs flop Paulinho missed quite a chance in the early stages...

Lionel Messi broke his goal-scoring drought against the Blues with his equaliser... 

The first leg of the round of 16 wraps up on Wednesday with Manchester United visiting Sevilla, and Roma traveling to Shakhtar Donetsk. 

Hopefully we'll see more of the same, with a couple of tightly contested matches featuring their fair share of memorable moments...

