Social Media Reacts as Barca Snatch Chelsea Draw & Bayern Thump Besiktas in Tuesday's UCL Games

Tuesday's two matches saw the long-awaited return of Barcelona to Stamford Bridge, a five-star German masterclass from Bayern, and an early red card dash the hopes of Turkish side Besiktas.

Twitter was buzzing about the matches, with some of the best and funniest below...

Bayern stick five past Beskitas in the end. You'd have to fancy them to go through now. pic.twitter.com/ZFOMRn7sko — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 20, 2018

No caption needed pic.twitter.com/bu9TANTxFo — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 20, 2018

Besiktas get a red card and it's not Pepe 😳



Domagoj Vida sent for an early bath against Bayern 🔴#BAYBES pic.twitter.com/05Yks54SXo — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) February 20, 2018

Willian just thanked Rüdiger for moving out of the way of his strike.



"Willian, it was really nothing," replied Rüdiger with a smile. pic.twitter.com/fZtiwa6TuP — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 20, 2018

Bayern Munich 5-0 Besiktas pic.twitter.com/EwLUhnVhJB — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 20, 2018

Willian struck both posts before the half, then found the net from distance...

Even the Chelsea loanee had something to say about Willian's strike...

IT HAD TO GO IN !!! 🚀🚀🚀 willyyyyy @willianborges88 🔥 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018

Bayern cruising at home to Besiktas. Turns out you need more than a new signing catchphrase to make a mark in the business end of the Champions League. #FCBBJK — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) February 20, 2018

Former Spurs flop Paulinho missed quite a chance in the early stages...

Big chance for Paulinho, but his entire Spurs career flashed before his eyes just as he was about to make contact with the ball, and the moment was gone. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 20, 2018

Bayern have now won 14 games in a row in all competitions. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/D49hpP3eD4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

Lionel Messi broke his goal-scoring drought against the Blues with his equaliser...

That was Lionel Messi's first goal against Chelsea in 9 matches.



Duck broken. ⚽❌🦆 pic.twitter.com/aLy9x3bIJc — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 20, 2018

Moses is putting in some shift for Chelsea #CHEBAR pic.twitter.com/cRyaFdFaz5 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) February 20, 2018

Basel 0-4 Man City.

Porto 0-5 Liverpool.

Bayern 5-0 Besiktas.



Besiktas have agreed to join Basel and Porto in the pub, instead of playing their last 16 second leg. — Coral (@Coral) February 20, 2018

The first leg of the round of 16 wraps up on Wednesday with Manchester United visiting Sevilla, and Roma traveling to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Hopefully we'll see more of the same, with a couple of tightly contested matches featuring their fair share of memorable moments...