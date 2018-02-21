Southampton Flop Florin Gardos Returns to Native Romania Ahead of Leaving on a Free

Florin Gardos has been shipped off on loan to Romania after three and a half years of obscurity at Southampton.

The centre-back has made only eleven appearances in the league, with all coming in his debut season in England's top flight.

Gardos was not favoured by Ronald Koeman or Claude Puel and that has not changed with current manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Yet to feature this season. Gardos' last senior appearance came in the hammering against Arsenal in January of last year, as the Gunners eventually went on to win the FA Cup.

The club confirmed on Monday Gardos would be joining Romanian side Universitatea Craiova on loan for the rest of the season, before his contract expires in the summer.

The Liga I team sit third in the table, but only four points off CFR Cluj.

Gardos also played for FC Steaua București for four years prior to joining the Saints in 2014 and sees his homeland as a chance to rebuild his career.





The 29-year-old is the second defender Southampton have let go of in recent times, after Virgil van Dijk made the record leap to Liverpool in January.