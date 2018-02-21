Spanish Authorities Find Gun in Ruben Semedo's Basement Following Player's Arrest

A gun has reportedly been found in the basement of Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo, following on from the 23-year-old's arrest on Tuesday morning for assaulting, kidnapping and robbing a man in central Valencia.

Semedo was arrested for the third time in four months on Tuesday, despite currently being out injured.

He made the move to Villarreal in the summer from Sporting CP, but after this latest turn of events, the player's footballing career is very much in the air.

The full-back, along with two others, has been accused of assaulting a man - resulting in many bruises and a broken ankle, before tying him up and heading to his house - robbing the victim of €23,000, as well as evidence that could incriminate Semedo.





And now, after searching his house, Marca claim that the Spanish authorities have found a gun in Semedo's basement, which can only be bad news for the defender.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

However, Semedo's agent, Catio balde, has travelled to Valencia in order to help his client, and has released a statement claiming that the Portuguese is innocent.

It reads: "Rubén was the victim of a mockery, the family and I are beside him to help him overcome this moment, this is all very bad, the player's career is stained with this detention, we hope it is more a case that is not serious It's bad for a young athlete who was starting a promising career."

The report also claims that an illegal discotheque was found in the player's house, and neighbours have claimed that Semedo stays up until the early hours of the morning partying.