Arsenal Fans Convinced Ozil Is Lying to Wenger - and They've Got the Evidence to Prove it

Arsenal fans have been sent into panic mode as Arsene Wenger revealed German playmaker, Mesut Ozil, is a major doubt for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City through illness.

The bed-ridden 2014 FIFA World Cup winner missed Arsenal's training sessions on Monday and Tuesday with Wenger insisting Ozil must 'work hard' to be fit for the clash against City - but new 'evidence' found by Arsenal fans suggest the Arsenal playmaker has been lying to his manager.

"Mesut was sick until today. He was in bed on Monday and Tuesday with sickness. I would certainly have played him but because he was sick he will have to work hard tomorrow and he will not be involved," claimed Arsene Wenger.

Ozil, who only recently committed his future to the London club, missing the final will be a major blow to the Gunner's chances of winning silverware against City as the German is a key piece in the Arsenal jigsaw.

The German international's social media activity has now, however, suggested he has been lying to his experienced manager; as Arsenal fans found a Instagram post suggesting Mesut was in Istanbul and not in fact 'bed-ridden'.

My Love❤️ A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on Feb 18, 2018 at 7:34am PST

The picture was uploaded on Monday - with proof of his location - alongside his partner Amine Gulse. This sent supporters into meltdown with many claiming he called in sick to get out of the Gunner's Europa League second leg tie against Swedish side Ostersunds.

The only bit of good news about this is that Ozil should undoubtedly be fit for Sunday's tie with the Cityzens at Wembley - a stadium the Arsenal fans have dubbed their 'second home' due to their success at the stadium.

The Gunners sit comfortably on top as they take on Ostersunds on Thursday having won the first leg 4-1, before taking the trip to Wembley in hopes of Wenger's first League Cup success as Arsenal manager.

The London club will need all their attacking - and more importantly their defensive quality - on Sunday as they take on a hurting City side who got eliminated from the FA Cup on Monday, as Wigan pulled off another famous result against the Manchester Club.