Dortmund Striker Batshuayi Racially Abused at Game in Italy

The Belgium international, on loan from Chelsea, tweeted: “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?!”

By Associated Press
February 22, 2018

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi says he was subject to racist chants from Atalanta fans during a Europa League game in Italy.

Dortmund advanced to the round of 16 by drawing 1-1 to beat Atalanta 4-3 on aggregate on Thursday.

Batshuayi tweeted to Atalanta fans: “Hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism”

The game was played at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia because Atalanta’s home stadium is unsuitable for UEFA games.

There have been several incidents of racism at Serie A matches this season.

