Ex-Fulham Star Leroy Rosenior Claims 'Deal Has Been Done' for Highly Coveted English Wonderkid

Former Fulham striker Leroy Rosenior has claimed that the future of highly coveted left wing-back Ryan Sessegnon has already been decided.

The 17-year-old has been lighting up the Championship this season and has been attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United were reportedly be eyeing the young Englishman, but it was Tottenham Hotspur who were said to be the front-runners for the Fulham starlet.

Speaking on James Richardson's Totally Football Show, Rosenior stated that he believes we will be seeing Sessegnon in the Premier League sooner rather than later, and reckons a deal is already in place for the player to leave Craven Cottage at the end of the season.

"I think that a deal has been done for Ryan as teams have been in for him," said Rosenior, as quoted by the Express. "It's a Premier League side with strong rumours of Tottenham. I wouldn't be surprised if other sides have been in for him as well."

Sessegnon is a versatile left-sided player capable of playing as a winger or as a left back. In just his second season as professional player Sessegnon has 12 Championship goals, and even bagged his first career hat-trick last November.





His impressive performances have even led to calls that he should be given a shot with the England team with the next round of international friendlies coming up in March.

Ryan Sessegnon has now scored 5 goals in his last 5 games for Fulham:



⚽⚽ vs. Burton

⚽⚽ vs. Barnsley

⚽ vs. Aston Villa



This kid is unreal. pic.twitter.com/baQZbInlol — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2018

Rosenoir added, "His future is already mapped out. Ryan has great potential. He is one of those players who you think he's not a left back and not a left winger."

"He could be an amazing player."

Sessegnon has been compared to Ashley Cole and David Alaba, and is tipped to become of Europe's hottest young stars. Despite being contracted to Fulham until 2020, it is highly likely that England's big clubs will renew their interest him come the opening of the summer transfer window.