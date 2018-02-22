FanView: Why Cenk Tosun Needs to Start Everton Games Now to Adapt Fully to Premier League

Cenk Tosun has not been shy about how big a role Sam Allardyce played in bringing him to Everton.

The striker joined the Toffees in January and has talked up his boss and director of football Steve Walsh over luring him to the Premier League from Besiktas in his Turkish homeland.

It was faith that Tosun opted to put in the pair despite murmurs among the Blues faithful that Allardyce is not the man for the Goodison Park job, and growing calls that Walsh should be sacked for his poor performance in lining up suitable transfer targets during his 18-month spell at the club.

It’s high time that Big Sam, then, put his faith in Tosun and started playing the goalscorer.

Yes, Oumar Niasse’s decent form of late has allowed the Turkey international more time to bed into his new surroundings, get to know his new teammates and acclimatise himself with English football.

But there will come a time where Evertonians wish to see their new £27m man in action for more than just an hour. And that time is now.

The Toffees are edging towards the possibility of making it into the top seven of England’s top flight for the second season in succession and, given how abject this term has been, that would be seen as a positive.

However, the last three months – and 11 fixtures of a season many will want to consign to the history books as soon as possible – offer up the perfect chance for Tosun to really get the grips with the blood and thunder nature of the Premier League.

The 27-year-old needs games if he is to begin getting to grips with the frenetic pace of the division, and the physically dominant centre-halves he will come up against.

Allardyce cannot afford to just continue to let Tosun feature from the bench – if he opts to bring him on, that is – and hope that he’ll hit the ground running in 2018/19.

The ex-England gaffer needs to afford Tosun ample minutes on the field to allow Everton’s supporters a better idea of what their new attacker is capable of, and let him build up an on-the-pitch rapport with the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott et al.

Doing the deeds in training in all well and good – and Tosun showed his fierce firepower during the club’s warm weather training camp in Dubai with aplomb.

What matters, however, is competitive matches and Tosun’s ability to hold the ball up, work the channels, run for the shirt and score goals. It’s about time Allardyce let him off the leash to show what he can do.