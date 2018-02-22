How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Napoli in the second leg of their round-of-32 Europa League matchup on Thursday, February 22.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 22, 2018

RB Leipzig hosts Napoli on Thursday in Leg 2 of their Round of 32 Europa League matchup.

RB Leipzig took the first leg, winning 3–1. Timo Werner had two goals and Bruma had one as well for the German squad. Adam Ounas had the lone goal for Napoli. The team next faces 1. FC Koln on Sunday.

Napoli next faces Cagliari on Monday.

On a more ridiculous note, multiple outlets are reporting that a special smoking lounge is being constructed to allow Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri to smoke. Regardless of the outcome, at least he'll be happy.

Find out how to watch below.

How to Watch

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: Watch live Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

