RB Leipzig hosts Napoli on Thursday in Leg 2 of their Round of 32 Europa League matchup.

RB Leipzig took the first leg, winning 3–1. Timo Werner had two goals and Bruma had one as well for the German squad. Adam Ounas had the lone goal for Napoli. The team next faces 1. FC Koln on Sunday.

Napoli next faces Cagliari on Monday.

On a more ridiculous note, multiple outlets are reporting that a special smoking lounge is being constructed to allow Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri to smoke. Regardless of the outcome, at least he'll be happy.

