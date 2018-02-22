Shakhtar Manager Paulo Fonseca Claims Roma 'Can Thank Alisson' for Keeping UCL Scoreline Down

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca believes that the Miners should have beaten A.S. Roma by a bigger margin on Wednesday, praising Brazillian goalkeeper Alisson Becker for keeping the scoreline down.

Fonseca saw second-half goals from Facundo Ferreyra and Fred give Shakhtar an important victory over the Giallorossi after Cengiz Ünder put the visitors into the lead in Kharkiv.





The Portuguese manager has now seen his side claim four wins at the OSC Metalist in Europe this season after beating Manchester City, Napoli and Feyenoord during the Champions League group stages.

Dapper, handsome, visionary, tactically adept, motivator and he's a hipster.



Who am I describing you ask? Well the greatest Portuguese manager currently managing of course. Paulo Fonseca. Revolutionary. pic.twitter.com/mlHYKraaL5 — Youssef Amin (@TotalVoetbol) February 21, 2018

"We had started very well and we created the first scoring opportunity, even if there was nobody there to finish it off," Fonseca said in his post-match press conference - quoted by Football Italia.





"At half-time, I gave indications to my team on how to attack Roma and I’m happy with the way they applied my suggestions.

"We were in good shape physically, which I can assure you is not simple after such a long winter break. We could’ve won with a bigger margin and Roma must thank Alisson, as their goalkeeper performed some extraordinary saves."

Shakhtar will now return to domestic action for just the second time since their long winter break and the Ukrainian Premier League leaders will host Zirka Kropyvnytskyi on Sunday.