Twitter Reacts to Arsenal Fan Jack Whitehall's Hilarious Harry Kane Comment at the Brit Awards

By 90Min
February 22, 2018

Twitter users have reacted with the traditional reaction of mirth and rage to Arsenal fan Jack Whitehall's sly dig at Spurs talisman Harry Kane at last night's Brit Awards ceremony in London.

As reported by the Daily Star, the England international was at the music event to present an award alongside singer Camilla Cabello, and when Whitehall introduced the pair, the comedian quipped:

"Our next presenters are a pop superstar and a Tottenham striker, meaning the BRIT award he presents tonight will be the only trophy he gets his hands on this season. It’s Harry Kane and Camilla Cabello.”

Whitehall's comments certainly didn't evade the beady eye of Twitter, with a number of users taking to the social network to have their say on the cheeky jibe. Here's a round-up of some of the responses:

It's unlikely that Whitehall's dig ruffled Kane's feather's too much - as the England number nine has been in emphatic form for Spurs again this season. The 24-year-old striking sensation has bagged 34 goals in 35 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side so fat this campaign, contributing three assists in the process.

Club rivalries between Arsenal and Spurs will be set aside in the summer, as England head to Russia for the 2018 World Cup. Kane is bound to be pivotal in the Three Lions' chances of making an impact. Given the nation's recent embarrassment at Euro 2016, Gareth Southgate's rejuvenated side will be desperate to put their nightmares to bed and build a new legacy.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is ready to hand January signing Lucas Moura his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace at the weekend, after scoring against Rochdale in the FA Cup last weekend. Heung-Min Son is the current first choice on the left wing, and could face stiff competition for his starting spot for the Brazilian international.


