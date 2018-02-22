Twitter Reacts as the Red Devils Draw in Spain & Roma Snag Important Away Goal in Loss to Shakhtar

By 90Min
February 22, 2018

The final matchday of the Champions League Round of 16 first leg confirmed one thing to us: David de Gea is not human!

The action saw Manchester United given a real run around by Sevilla, whilst over in the Ukraine, Fred scored a wonder goal from a set-piece, and a crucial goal-line clearance that might just have saved Roma. 

So let's have a look at how things went down on Twitter on Wednesday evening...  

United fans react to their new lineup as their star man is #Pogbenched...

Mourinho keeping Pogba sidelined didn't go to plan...

The keepers were in epic form...

Last night provided plenty of the Champions League drama that we all love, even with a scoreless draw. Plenty of great saves, a screamer, and Mourinho's touchline plans on fire all played a part in making one more memorable night. 

With the first legs all wrapped up, all we can do is mark our calendars for March 6th when Champions League action returns...

