Twitter Reacts as the Red Devils Draw in Spain & Roma Snag Important Away Goal in Loss to Shakhtar

The final matchday of the Champions League Round of 16 first leg confirmed one thing to us: David de Gea is not human!

The action saw Manchester United given a real run around by Sevilla, whilst over in the Ukraine, Fred scored a wonder goal from a set-piece, and a crucial goal-line clearance that might just have saved Roma.

So let's have a look at how things went down on Twitter on Wednesday evening...

The last time Shakhtar played Roma in the Champions League, their front four was something special 😍 pic.twitter.com/UJDjjRGJ3D — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2018

Sevilla fans putting on a spectacle 📷📷



Via. @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/EXeJGwtSxx — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 21, 2018

Sanchez makes his Champions League debut for Man Utd tonight because, of course, ARSENAL WEREN'T IN IT THIS YEAR. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 21, 2018

United fans react to their new lineup as their star man is #Pogbenched...

Man Utd fans seeing a CB partnership of Lindelof & Smalling, Young starting ahead of Shaw, McTominay starting ahead of Pogba, with Martial & Rashford on the bench: pic.twitter.com/gCRJdZTiW5 — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2018

Mourinho keeping Pogba sidelined didn't go to plan...

Pogba’s exclusion lasted all of 16 minutes, he’s on for the injured Herrera #SEVMUN — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) February 21, 2018

A big away night in the Champions League.



Romelu Lukaku... pic.twitter.com/rs38MIj3lF — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 21, 2018

The keepers were in epic form...

Watching the replays of those De Gea saves... pic.twitter.com/AJWxzX6wx5 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 21, 2018

"Hi, you're through to Alexis' voicemail. I'm not available at the moment but if you leave your name and number I'll get back to you as soon as I get out of Navas' arse pocket. Thanks, bye." — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 21, 2018

Decent start for the English sides in the Champions League!



Sevilla 0-0 Man Utd

Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona

Porto 0-5 Liverpool

Basel 0-4 Man City

Juventus 2-2 Spurs



Will they all qualify? pic.twitter.com/S1XwOXdKCU — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2018

Last night provided plenty of the Champions League drama that we all love, even with a scoreless draw. Plenty of great saves, a screamer, and Mourinho's touchline plans on fire all played a part in making one more memorable night.

With the first legs all wrapped up, all we can do is mark our calendars for March 6th when Champions League action returns...