Arsenal Fans Slaughter Danny Welbeck on Twitter After Disappointing Östersund Performance

Arsenal fans did not hold back after Danny Welbeck delivered a performance to forget on Thursday night against Östersunds FK.

A rested Gunners side endured a shock defeat at home to the Swedish side, but went through to the round of sixteen thanks to the first-leg result.

David Ospina, Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alex Iwobi were all afforded a start in what was initially thought to be a starightforward match at the Emirates.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, Östersund struck twice in a matter of minutes to put the Arsene Wenger on edge, before a Sead Kolašinac goal early into the second-half somewhat quelled nerves.

Among those who disappointed was Danny Welbeck, as the striker failed to impress yet again, yet has been rumoured to be offered a new contract.

With the league out of reach, top four a struggle and the FA Cup a distant memory, the North London side will be investing heavily in the Europa League.

The less-than-stellar display against lowly opposition soon drew the wrath of Arsenal fans on Twitter, who were understandably angry at what they had witnessed.

I say this with all due respect: I'm a better footballer than Danny Welbeck. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) February 22, 2018

Sell Giroud

Loan Lucas Perez

Bench Eddie Nketiah

Play Welbeck



My head is paining. — Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) February 22, 2018

danny welbeck would miss his own funeral. — lewis (@LewisLFC__) February 22, 2018

No, please tell me why Welbeck is playing with us while Perez is out on loan? — ÄK (@WolfpackGunner) February 22, 2018

More than Iwobi & Welbeck https://t.co/xFJfPCe04f — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) February 22, 2018

[Flashbacks to his Messi-esque chip against Manuel Neuer]