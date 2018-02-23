Arsenal Fans Slaughter Danny Welbeck on Twitter After Disappointing Östersund Performance

Arsenal fans did not hold back after Danny Welbeck delivered a performance to forget on Thursday night against Östersunds FK.
A rested Gunners side endured a shock defeat at home to the Swedish side, but went through to the round of sixteen thanks to the first-leg result.
David Ospina, Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Alex Iwobi were all afforded a start in what was initially thought to be a starightforward match at the Emirates.
However, Östersund struck twice in a matter of minutes to put the Arsene Wenger on edge, before a Sead Kolašinac goal early into the second-half somewhat quelled nerves.
Among those who disappointed was Danny Welbeck, as the striker failed to impress yet again, yet has been rumoured to be offered a new contract.
With the league out of reach, top four a struggle and the FA Cup a distant memory, the North London side will be investing heavily in the Europa League.
The less-than-stellar display against lowly opposition soon drew the wrath of Arsenal fans on Twitter, who were understandably angry at what they had witnessed.
I say this with all due respect: I'm a better footballer than Danny Welbeck.— Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) February 22, 2018
Sell Giroud— Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) February 22, 2018
Loan Lucas Perez
Bench Eddie Nketiah
Play Welbeck
My head is paining.
danny welbeck would miss his own funeral.— lewis (@LewisLFC__) February 22, 2018
No, please tell me why Welbeck is playing with us while Perez is out on loan?— ÄK (@WolfpackGunner) February 22, 2018
More than Iwobi & Welbeck https://t.co/xFJfPCe04f— Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) February 22, 2018
[Flashbacks to his Messi-esque chip against Manuel Neuer]
This guy can’t be serious pic.twitter.com/QbezR7wfPi— Owen³³ (@JesussEsque) February 22, 2018