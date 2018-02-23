Bournemouth Midfielder Lewis Cook Reveals He Is 'Hungry For More' After U20 World Cup Triumph

Former England under-20 international Lewis Cook reveals what it was like captaining the country to the World Cup and his desire for more silverware.

England won their first major trophy last summer for the first time in over fifty years - the 1966 World Cup triumph.

The Three Lions defeated Venezuela in South Korea to win the under-20 World Cup for the first time in history.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Cook reflected on the milestone event in his career.

"It was an amazing day. We watched preview videos at the hotel with Gareth Southgate and Steven Gerrard. Then, I gave the pre-match talk on the pitch in the huddle.

"My message was simple: play our own game, the biggest game of our lives, fight for England, but, above all, enjoy yourself.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"To win it... it is crazy to be mentioned in the same sentence as Bobby Moore. It means I have achieved something significant. It is hard to put into words what it feels like to lift a trophy for England.

"My family - parents, grandparents, my girlfriend... unfortunately, not my dog - came out to South Korea. But really, it just makes me hungry for more. I always aim as high as possible, but I am nowhere near that yet. I need to keep improving."

JUNG YEON-JE/GettyImages

Cook joined Bournemouth in 2016 from Leeds United, but has excelled this season, featuring in twenty Premier League games. The Cherries now sit tenth in the table as the 21-year-old has been a player instrumental to their u-turn in form, claiming 15 points out of the 24 in recent games.

Cook also earned a call-up for the England senior team to face Brazil, but did not play in the goalless draw at Wembley.