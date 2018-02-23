Diego Simeone Confirms Atletico Star Is Close to Move to Chinese Super League Club ​Dalian Yifang

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed that Los Rojiblancos outcast Yannick Carrasco could be set for a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League before their transfer window closes at the end of this month, as reported by ESPN.

Dalian Yifang have been negotiating a €30m deal for the Belgian winger, who has not started a game at the Wanda Metropolitano since January.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Speaking following his side's 1-0 win over F.C. Copenhagen in the second leg of the Europa League last 32, Simeone opened up on Carrasco's potential move to China, saying: "It is an important departure, he is young and with a great future, is important for our team. These are decisions for the players and we will see if it happens or not."

As well as targeting the 24-year-old Belgian, there have also been reports suggesting Dalian Yifang are lining up a move for Atletico veteran Fernando Torres following a falling out between the Spaniard and Simeone. However, the Argentine coach played down any suggestions of an argument between the duo.

"People were clearly looking to make a controversy from my words," Simeone said. "That is no good for anyone. He and I, from our own positions, both want the best for the club."

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

With Atletico having unexpectedly crashed out of the Champions League at the group stages, losing out in a group featuring Chelsea, Roma and Qarabag, the Rojiblancos have been faced with financial problems.





Such difficulties have only been enhanced, following the big money signings of Diego Costa and Vitolo, resulting in Simeone revealing he will not have the final say on which players may leave for China this month.





"It is clear that I do not make the final decision, although I participate and give my opinion," he explained. "I will be watching the Chinese market until the 28th, but it will be a decision for whoever decides to go and play in Chinese football."

Atletco's next match comes against Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday 25th February with a win for Simeone's men proving paramount to their hopes of maintaining the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.