Liverpool v West Ham Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Liverpool will be hoping to distance themselves from a reasonably worrying theme so far this season, which has seen them fall at a number of hurdles following euphoric victories, when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield on Saturday.

In the immediate fixture after wins over Arsenal and Manchester City, and their 7-0 thrashing of Maribor, Jurgen Klopp's outfit came unstuck against the Citizens, Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, as well as being dumped out of the FA Cup by West Bromwich Albion.

The Kopites will be hoping history does not repeat itself once again this weekend in the fallout of their 5-0 hammering of Porto in the last-16 of the Champions League, however, will be mindful of the Hammers' impressive record on Merseyside.

David Moyes will lead a team who will be looking to extend their current three-game unbeaten run at Anfield - two draws and one win - as well as one who have tasted just one defeat in their past eight top-flight outings, although the Scot has never claimed victory over Liverpool himself.

So, ahead of this weekend's showdown, let's take a look at all you need to know...

Classic Encounter

West Ham United 1-4 Liverpool (November 2017)

While the contest itself may not be one fondly remembered by the Irons faithful, it did mark the beginning of a new chapter at the London Stadium as it marked the moment former boss Slaven Bilic endured his final 90 minutes as Hammers manager.

Two goals within three minutes of one another for the visitors, courtesy of Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip, afforded the Reds a comfortable cushion before the midway point of the first-half.However, West Ham pulled themselves back into the contest shortly after the break through Manuel Lanzini.

Considering Liverpool's shaky defence, the west London outfit were then well and truly back in the game, for all of one minute, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain restored his side's two-goal buffer before Salah hammered the final nail in Bilic's coffin quarter of an hour before the end.

Key Battle

Mohamed Salah vs Angelo Ogbonna

Although West Ham have managed to leave Anfield with at least a point or a replay from their last three trips, they have not had to contend with the sheer attacking pornography of Salah.

That task will likely fall upon the shoulders of Hammers centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, along with the remainder of his defence, who has featured in 22 of the west Londoners' 27 Premier League outings so far this term.

Despite that including trips to Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the blistering pace and immense technical skill Klopp's outfit possess is arguably on a different scale to anything else in the top-flight.

Therefore, if West Ham are going to be able to prise anything away from the North West this weekend, stopping Salah must be the priority.

Team News

Following their warm-weather training camp in Marbella, Klopp has almost a full armoury to choose from ahead of West Ham's visit, with defender Nathaniel Clyne the only unavailability, although the Englishman has returned to full training.

Moyes, meanwhile, should be able to welcome back Lanzini into his matchday squad for the first time in around a month after the attacker suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year.

Centre-back Winston Reid will also be in contention after a throat infection kept him out of the win over Watford two weeks ago. However, Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Edimilson Fernandes are still injured, Arthur Masuaku is suspended, and Jose Fonte sealed his move to China on Friday.

Prediction

Although West Ham have a solid record in recent years at Anfield, and Liverpool, following emphatic victories, are sometimes guilty of taking their foot off the gas, there only seems to be one winner in this one.

The attacking prowess of the Merseysiders should be too much for the Londoners to handle and, in the end, it could turn out to be a comfortable afternoon for the Kopites.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 West Ham United