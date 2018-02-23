Sol Campbell Claims He Is 'One of the Greatest Minds in Football' After Missing Out on Oxford Job

Sol Campbell has claimed that he is "one of the greatest minds in football" in the wake of his rejection for the vacant manager's role at Oxford United.

The former Tottenham and Arsenal centre back, who retired from football in 2011, has no prior managerial experience, but has confirmed that he had held talks with Oxford about taking charge at the Kassam Stadium.

Speaking to Arsenal podcast Highbury and Heels, Campbell revealed: "I did go (for the Oxford job) and they didn't accept me.

Sol Campbell has a point and I mean no disrespect to Oxford United but if he can't get that job what job can he get!!! One of the best defenders our country has ever produced! "Qualified" up to the hilt and still can't get a chance, what's the point??? ⚽️⚽️ — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) February 22, 2018

"Maybe it was a lack of experience, things like that, but it's a full circle. Experience? How do I get experience? Well, I need a job to get experience."

Explaining the level of management he wants to start at, Campbell went onto explain: "I don't want to go too low that it's a struggle, and I don't want to go too low that I'm under someone and thinking 'what am I doing here?' I would rather be managing a club myself."

Sol Campbell here, when asked about applying for the #oufc job, succinctly admitting he doesn't know why people don't give him a job, and then showing precisely why. pic.twitter.com/AYyZjVSFlr — George Elek (@GeorgeElek) February 22, 2018

The two-time Premier League player then hit out at the perceived criteria required to be given a managerial post, claiming: "I'm intelligent enough, it's not like I played on a fox and dog pitch all my life. I can't believe some people, I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience or 'maybe he talks his mind too much'".

Despite Campbell's claims about a lack of experience being a decisive factor in his rejection, he looks set to miss out in favour of another former Premier League player with no managerial experience, with The Sun reporting that Craig Bellamy is set to be appointed Oxford manager.

Craig Bellamy is set to accept an "attractive contract" to become Oxford United FC manager.



Derek Fazackerley will be his assistant at the Kassam, with Darryl Eales still the owner of the club. #OUFC https://t.co/8q4hvYf6VJ — Dan Church (@DJChurch94) February 21, 2018

Bellamy, who was the first player to score for seven different Premier League clubs and is now an academy coach at Championship side Cardiff City, had also recently been interviewed for the Wales manager's job before losing out to Ryan Giggs, and now looks set to take on the challenge of keeping Oxford in League One instead.





