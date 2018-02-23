Sol Campbell Claims He Is 'One of the Greatest Minds in Football' After Missing Out on Oxford Job

By 90Min
February 23, 2018

Sol Campbell has claimed that he is "one of the greatest minds in football" in the wake of his rejection for the vacant manager's role at Oxford United.

The former Tottenham and Arsenal centre back, who retired from football in 2011, has no prior managerial experience, but has confirmed that he had held talks with Oxford about taking charge at the Kassam Stadium.

Speaking to Arsenal podcast Highbury and Heels, Campbell revealed: "I did go (for the Oxford job) and they didn't accept me.

"Maybe it was a lack of experience, things like that, but it's a full circle. Experience? How do I get experience? Well, I need a job to get experience."

Explaining the level of management he wants to start at, Campbell went onto explain: "I don't want to go too low that it's a struggle, and I don't want to go too low that I'm under someone and thinking 'what am I doing here?' I would rather be managing a club myself."

The two-time Premier League player then hit out at the perceived criteria required to be given a managerial post, claiming: "I'm intelligent enough, it's not like I played on a fox and dog pitch all my life. I can't believe some people, I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience or 'maybe he talks his mind too much'".

Despite Campbell's claims about a lack of experience being a decisive factor in his rejection, he looks set to miss out in favour of another former Premier League player with no managerial experience, with The Sun reporting that Craig Bellamy is set to be appointed Oxford manager.

Bellamy, who was the first player to score for seven different Premier League clubs and is now an academy coach at Championship side Cardiff City, had also recently been interviewed for the Wales manager's job before losing out to Ryan Giggs, and now looks set to take on the challenge of keeping Oxford in League One instead.


You may also be interested in: Report Advises Liverpool to 'Act Quickly' in Pursuit of Sporting CP Star Before €60m Clause Expires

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now