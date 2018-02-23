West Ham United have confirmed the departure of veteran center back Jose Fonte to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang ahead of the upcoming 2018 season.

Fonte, who celebrated his 34th birthday in December, joined the Hammers from Southampton in January 2017 and played 24 times for the club during his 13 months in east London.

The Euro 2016 winner had only made eight appearances so far this season.

A Hammers statement read, 'Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Jose for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him a successful future with Dalian Yifang.'

Dalian Yifang are newly promoted to the Chinese Super League for 2018 after winning the second tier season and are one of only four clubs in the division with Chinese head coaches.

The club lacks any superstar names like many other Chinese teams, with Fonte joining newly signed Croatian midfielder Mate Males, Zimbabwean front-man Nyasha Mushekwi and Ivory Coast international Yannick Boli as the foreign players in the squad.

The Chinese transfer window remains open until the end of February.