Tottenham and South Korea winger Heung-Min Son has given an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, divulging all from his first experience in England to Mauricio Pochettino making him the player he is today.

The 25-year-old has been in stunning form this season for Spurs, netting 11 goals and providing eight assists in all competitions this season, as the club look to make their mark both domestically and in Europe.

For Son however, this isn't the first team he has tried to make his mark on these shores. After his release from Hamberg SV as a 17-year-old, Son went for trials at both Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers, but revealed his struggles to adapt.

He said: "Yeah, I had no friends there, no family with me and I couldn't speak the language. I didn't know a single word. I was on my own and I was scared, you know. It was tough.

"I had a trial at Portsmouth and one at Blackburn, too. They put me in a guest house. But I was a kid and I didn't know anything. So that is my first memory of England and it is a bad one."

Despite Son's failure to make it in England initially, he returned to Germany and was resigned by Hamberg SV. He would later sign for fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, before the Premier League came knocking with Spurs paying £22m in the summer of 2015.

Son struggled in his debut season, scoring eight goals in all competitions, although a meeting with Pochettino at the end of the season gave him the confidence boost he needed that he belonged in the Premier League.

He said: "Football is about scoring and if you want to do that, you have to go forward. That is what he wants me to do. I don't want to do difficult things, just go straight.

"The gaffer taught me a lot about my movement and off the ball I have changed a lot. He has made things better. I am really thankful."

Son also revealed who he looked up growing up, with his idol being very close to home in fellow compatriot and former Manchester United winger Park Ji-Sung.

He stated: "I can't compare to Ji. He is a legend and my idol. They are still so proud of him at home."

"He was here and consistent for seven or eight years. I have to aim for that. He played at a club with (Wayne) Rooney and (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Ryan) Giggs and still got in the team."

"I am still hoping to play like him and bring fans like him and have an impact like him but I am not there yet."