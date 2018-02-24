Isco Could Match Zinedine Zidane's Appearance Tally for Real Madrid Against Alaves on Saturday

Isco could equal club legend and current manager Zinedine Zidane's appearance record for Real Madrid if he plays in their La Liga match against Alaves on Saturday.





The Spaniard joined Los Blancos in 2013 from Malaga and has become an important player for the club since. He has made 226 appearances for the La Liga side and netted 40 times.





The midfielder's stats are becoming very similar to that of Zidane himself and he could equal one of his manager's statsistics this weekend. According to Marca, Isco will equal Zidane's appearance record for Real Madrid if he plays against Alaves.





Zidane made 227 appearances for Real Madrid from his five year spell at the club, one more than Isco.

The 25-year-old is already leading his manager in titles won at the club. Isco has won 12 trophies, which includes three Champions League winners' medals and a La Liga title. Zidane, in contrast, has collected just six pieces of silverware at Los Blancos as a player, a Champions League and a La Liga title included.





However, Isco is still trailing in goals scored for the club. The Spaniard has notched up 40 goals so far, nine behind Zidane.





The Real Madrid boss praised Isco for his quality on the pitch back in October. According to FourFourTwo, the 45-year-old said: "He's looking very confident. He knows how important he is to Real Madrid. He plays as if it's a kick-about and I like that.





"He keeps going and if things don't come off for him, he's patient and he doesn't panic. He's comfortable out on the pitch, with his team-mates, and I'm thrilled that we're seeing the best of Isco more and more."