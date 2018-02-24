Jose Mourinho Confirms First-Team Midfielder is Facing '6 Weeks' Out Through Injury

By 90Min
February 24, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has confirmed that Ander Herrera could be out of actions for up to six weeks as a result of a recent injury that was picked up in Sevilla.


The 28-year-old was forced off the pitch after just 17 minutes at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, with United going on to register a goalless draw during the first-leg of their Champions League match.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Although the Red Devils were able to look towards Paul Pogba to replace the injured Herrera in Spain, the former Athletic Bilbao star could prove to be a huge miss in their game against Chelsea on Sunday.

"Ander Herrera is out," Mourinho confirmed ahead of United's match against Chelsea, as quoted by the Sun. "I don't know the final diagnosis but I know he'll be out for a few weeks.

"I don't know how many is few - two, three, four, five, six weeks - I don't know, but a few weeks for sure."

Herrera was a valuable cog in the Manchester United machine against Chelsea last season when he quelled the threat of the Blues' talisman, Eden Hazard.

However, United will have to look elsewhere in their squad if they want to man-mark Chelsea's Belgian winger this weekend as Herrera's latest injury could see him out of action until April.

