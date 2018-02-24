New Hair, New Lallana: Liverpool Fans Hope the Player's New Haircut Can Spark Him Back to Form

Liverpool star Adam Lallana has had a torrid season so far after being hit with numerous injuries.

The 29-year-old suffered a serious hamstring injury last August during Liverpool's pre-season. The injury kept him out for around four months before he finally returned to action. He came on as a substitute in the Reds 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea at the end of November.

Since his comeback into the Liverpool first team, the midfielder has picked up a few minor injuries which have disrupted his season further. Overall, Lallana has made just seven appearances for the club this season, scoring no goals.

The player was an unused substitute in Liverpool's last game, which was in the Champions League in the 5-0 win against Porto, but he may be hoping to take some part in the Reds' upcoming match against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor believes this weekend's game could be a good opportunity to bring Lallana back into the fold. According to the Liverpool Echo, when talking about the West Ham game, the 35-year-old said: "The Porto win was superb and feels like ages ago now.

"It's always difficult to make changes after that sort of performance but for me this could be the perfect time to see Adam Lallana return to the starting line-up. Even more so with the departure of Philippe Coutinho I think he's a really important player for Liverpool."

"He can offer a creative spark and a link between the midfield and attack as he gets back to full fitness. The break since the Porto game will probably have done him more good than any other player. Let's hope he's as sharp as his new haircut."

On the topic of Lallana's new haircut, the player ditched his ponytail look for a new style. The player posted a short video of it on his Instagram account on Friday, with a caption saying: "What a day."

What a day 😎🌞 @postmalone A post shared by Adam Lallana (@officiallallana) on Feb 23, 2018 at 3:27am PST

It looks like Mellor isn't the only person impressed with the new haircut as it seems to have gone down well with Liverpool fans on Twitter, who are hoping that it could mean he gets back to his old form. Here are what some of the users posted: