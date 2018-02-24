Premier League Clubs Circle Around Iranian Striker After Impressive Display Against Arsenal

Ostersunds striker Saman Ghoddos is reportedly on the radar of several Premier League clubs, according to a new report by ESPN.





The 24-year-old is thought to have been watched by five different club scouts on Thursday night as Ostersunds beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates, with Ghoddos setting up both goals.

According to ESPN, Leicester City, West Ham, Brighton, West Brom and Southampton all had scouts at the game to keep an eye on Ghoddos.

The Iranian international, who was born in Sweden, also impressed during the first leg meeting last week, after which he garnered praise from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

"Technically and tactically, I was impressed by him," Wenger said in his news conference ahead of the second leg.

Ghoddos has scored four goals and created four more in Ostersunds’ Europa League campaign this season, where they progressed through the qualifying rounds and now subsequently beaten a top Premier League side in the round of 32.

Whilst Ghoddos’ agent, Ferhat Cifici, was in London himself watching the game, he refused to confirm which clubs were interested.

It’s not only Premier League clubs that have been alerted to the Iranian’s form, with Spanish side Celta Vigo and German outfit Hoffenheim also expressing interest in the striker.

It is now thought that a move away from his current Swedish home is imminent, with Ostersunds likely to brace themselves for bids when the transfer window reopens in the summer.