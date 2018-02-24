Report Names Former Rival as Potential Destination for Gareth Bale as Real Exit Looms

Gareth Bale's potential exit from Real Madrid in the summer is once again making headlines, but recent reports have named Arsenal as a potential destination.

The former-Tottenham forward, who supported Arsenal as a child, has reportedly been pushed towards the exit door at Real after seemingly failing to live up to his huge expectations after his then-world record move in 2013.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Independent reports that the Gunners could be a potential destination in comparison to other Premier League giants, as the Welsh international’s future in Spain looks increasingly uncertain.

Bale has been linked continuously over the years with a move to Manchester United, but with the recent signing of Alexis Sanchez, United’s interest in Bale can effectively be ruled out for the time being.

The Independent’s report also mentions a stipulation of Bale’s original move to Madrid, in which Tottenham must have first refusal on any move for Bale.

Great win in front of the home fans! Still a lot of work to be done but onto the second leg to finish the job 💪🏻⚽ pic.twitter.com/ubZe5M0xPX — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 14, 2018

However, the report goes on to state that a discussion about Bale returning to Spurs would not only smash their wage structure but would give Real a perfect opportunity to make headway in prising away Harry Kane in the process.

Manchester City already tried to sign a winger in January, with their failed bid for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez signalling their intent to bolster their attack, but they may not want to shell out the high figure that Real would demand for Bale, even though everyone knows they could afford it.

This leaves Arsenal as the only viable destination for Bale, however it would be a very bold move to bring the 28-year-old to the Emirates.

With Bale’s ties to arch-rivals Tottenham already an obstacle to overcome, the Welshman’s arrival would also mean one of Arsenal’s forwards would have to make way.

With the recent signings of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it remains to be seen whether Arsene Wenger believes he even needs Bale in his squad.