Spanish Press Claim Real Madrid Starlet Is Pushing for Liverpool Move After Being Denied in January

Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos has made it known that he wants to move to Liverpool in the summer after having a transfer blocked in January, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has found life at the Bernabeu tough going following his summer move from Real Betis and in a bid to find regular football Ceballos was eager to join the Reds in the winter, only for Real to scupper any potential transfer - as per Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Despite being tipped for stardom after impressing at senior level for Betis and staring for Spain's Under-21 side in the summer's European Championships, the midfielder has been limited to just two league starts this season.

Liverpool have been known admirers of Ceballos for a number of years, with an attempt to sign the midfielder in 2015 reportedly failing to proceed after terms failed to be agreed between all three parties - but the player's interest in forcing a move could now spring the Reds into action.

Zidane has now publicly stated he apologized for playing Ceballos a mere 10 seconds. Lets hope that transmits to Zizou being a bit more aware of his youngsters’ play-time and the time on the clock. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) February 23, 2018

With Liverpool looking to bolster their midfield following the likely departure of Emre Can and Ceballos cutting a frustrated figure at Real Madrid, having being sent on for a 29-second cameo in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Leganes on Wednesday - a move certainly appears to be on the cards.





Liverpool will not be without competition for his signature should they pursue a move however, with Tottenham and Arsenal also said to keeping tabs on the situation.

Real Madird manager Zinedine Zidane attempted to diffuse the situation surrounding Ceballos's future by insisting, via ESPN: "I am happy with him, he is a good kid, hard worker. It's true he has played little, but I am happy with him and he will get minutes."