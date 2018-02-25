Alan Shearer Labels Liverpool Defender 'Best Player on the Pitch' in West Ham Win

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson after his performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over West Ham.

The left-back has impressed in recent weeks after establishing himself as first choice ahead of Alberto Moreno.

And Shearer was one of a number of onlookers waxing lyrical over his display as Liverpool comfortably overcame West Ham at Anfield.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I thought he was the best player on the pitch,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.

“He had a bit of a slow start to his Anfield career but has started 13 of the last 14 games. He was absolutely superb. Pace, energy and provided great quality and defended up and down the left hand side.

“He’s strong in the tackle and drove the team forward, produced some excellent deliveries. He found it tough to begin with, but is showing great quality now.”

With 4⃣4⃣% of the vote, here is your @carlsberg Man of the Match.



Well played, @andrewrobertso5. 👏 pic.twitter.com/A8LfNPF3cE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2018

It was Liverpool's attack that caught the eye against West Ham, Mohamed Salah adding another goal to his tally while Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were also on the scoresheet.

But Robertson was typically dependable, and he revealed support from manager Jurgen Klopp has helped him reach his current level of performance.

“At the start of the season I had to be patient. I’m not one of those people who will go in and start telling him [Klopp] I should be playing, it was more: ‘What can I do? What do you think I’m lacking that I need to get in the team?’,” the Scotland international told Liverpoolfc.com.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“He told me a few things that will obviously stay between us that I had to work on, I worked on them in training but Alberto was playing well, you can’t hide away from that fact and it was unfortunate that he got injured.

“It was great to see him out there today and getting the last 10 minutes. I’m sure he’s frustrated as well, but it’s a squad game and we’ll need everyone. But for me, playing week in, week out just now is a really pleasing thing and I’m building in confidence."