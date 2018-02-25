Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Trio of Blues Legends Score as City Ease to Carabao Cup Glory

Manchester City thumped Arsenal 3-0 in the Carabao Cup at Wembley to give Pep Guardiola his first trophy as City manager. Sergio Aguero netted in the first half, before Vincent Kompany and David Silva completed the Gunners' humiliation in the second. It was a comfortable win in the end for City, but a humbling defeat for Arsenal, who were poor from start to finish.

Arsenal stuck with their normal cup keeper David Ospina between the posts, and again Pierre Aubameyang started up front, with Alexandre Lacazette missing with a knee injury.

Likewise, City started with Claudio Bravo in goal ahead of Ederson, while Raheem Sterling didn't make the squad after suffering with a hamstring problem. Gabriel Jesus returned on the bench.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The first big chance of the game fell to the Gunners when in the eighth minute Mesut Ozil squared to Aubameyang following a break, but Bravo did well to deflect the striker's shot away with his feet.

In the 19th minute, however, Arsenal were left kicking themselves after conceding the most basic of goals. A long ball from a goal kick from Bravo was missed by Shkodran Mustafi, and Aguero raced onto it and wonderfully lobbed Ospina to give City the lead. Mustafi argued that Aguero had pushed him, but the reality was that it was just extremely weak defending from the German.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite taking the lead the Citizens were still not at their free-flowing best, although Arsenal could not take advantage of a number of free kicks conceded by City close to their own box. Aubameyang still looked dangerous, however, and his incisive runs would have given Gunners fans hope as they went in at the break 1-0 down.

City started the second half on the front foot, and Kompany was inches away from doubling their lead when he half-volleyed just wide after a corner found its way to him.

Just a short while later, however, the popular Belgian did find the net. A short corner from Kevin De Bruyne found Ilkay Gundogan in the 58th minute, and his drilled ball was poked into the net by Kompany. City had one hand on the trophy.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

And it was all over in the 65th minute when Silva brilliantly turned Callum Chambers after a ball from Danilo and fired it low into the bottom right corner. Arsenal were shell-shocked and City were running riot.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As the Manchester City fans enjoyed themselves, engaging in a delirious rendition of 'Ole's, Arsenal fans began to glumly filter out of the ground, and the rest of the match was something of a procession for City.

This trophy will almost certainly not be the last Guardiola wins at City and these two sides will meet again in the league on Thursday night with City looking to get the three points that will move them ever nearer to a surely inevitable Premier League title. Arsenal, meanwhile, must somehow try to shake off this woeful performance to try to get back in the fight for fourth place. Going on this showing, it looks highly unlikely.