David Ospina Reveals the Alternative Way Giroud's Departure Has Affected the Arsenal Dressing Room

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has revealed an alternative way Olivier Giroud's departure from the club has affected the dressing room.

The Frenchman brought to an end his stint with the north Londoners in January by moving across the city to join Chelsea in a £20m move.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Giroud was supposedly quite a big character and popular figure behind the scenes whilst he was a Gunner, and back up stopper Ospina has revealed that he has left, taking his DJ tendencies with him as reported by the Star.

The Colombian, Arsenal's new designated tune selector said: "Olivier [Giroud] used to be in charge of the selection but now that he’s gone to Chelsea. Sometimes I select the music, sometimes it’s [Shkodran] Mustafi. We try to create a happy mood before we walk on to the pitch.

"Recently we have been listening to a lot of J Balvin, a Colombian artist who produces really good music - it just makes us smile. Afterwards, different people play all sorts of music but beforehand it’s always Reggaeton."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ospina is set to start in the Carabao Cup final for the Gunners, with Arsene Wenger confirming as such earlier in the week.

The Gunners will be hoping for some strong choices of music from their 'keeper before heading out on to the Wembley pitch suitably pumped.

