EA Sports Take Note of Kevin De Bruyne's Imperious Form By Raising FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Rating

EA Sports have recognised Kevin De Bruyne's superb form for Manchester City this season by raising his FIFA 18 Ultimate Team rating.

The Belgian midfielder has excelled under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in the Premier League alone.

De Bruyne has been the standout performer for the division's runaway leaders, and now he has been rewarded with an upgrade on FIFA.

The 26-year-old saw his Ultimate Team card increase from an 89 overall rating to a 91, making him one of the very best on the game.

It is an impressive rise for a player who who was represented by a 64-rated bronze card on FIFA 10.





De Bruyne has also been given a five-star weak foot, a change that has long been called for by those who have observed his technical proficiency with either foot.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/GettyImages

Arsenal will be certainly be wary of his ability ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final. Arsene Wenger on Friday singled out De Bruyne as City's main threat.





"He’s had an exceptional development. One of the big strengths of Manchester City is De Bruyne," Wenger said - quoted by Metro. "He is a modern midfielder for me, he can be decisive in the final third.

"He works very hard; he is right footed, left footed, a fighter as well. Overall, I am not surprised [by his performances]. They have so many players that you could think about how to stop that it is better you focus on the team plan rather than any individual."