Harry Kane Winner Against Palace Matches Didier Drogba's London Derby Record

Harry Kane's 88th minute winner against Crystal Palace lifted Tottenham back into the Premier League's top four, and meant that England's star striker equalled yet another record.

Kane's header was his 23rd goal in games against other London clubs, drawing him level with Didier Drogba, who also scored 23 London derby goals during his Chelsea career. Kane has achieved this feat in a fraction of the time it took the Ivorian though.

23 - Harry Kane has scored 23 goals in 34 London derbies in the Premier League - equalling Didier Drogba's total in the competition (23 in 64). Capitalised. pic.twitter.com/g0Y6PC1egx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2018

It was Kane's 24th Premier League goal of the season and his 35th in 36 matches in all competitions, equalling the tally that he set last season. With at least twelve games left this season and possibly more, it is not inconceivable that he could match Clive Allen's Spurs record of 49 in a single season.

Kane is chasing a third Premier League golden boot in as many seasons, and his goal against Palace saw him edge one ahead of Liverpool's Mo Salah, and three ahead of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Kane has also scored seven goals in the Champions League this season, including a hat-trick against APOEL Nicosia in the group stages. He scored against Juventus as Tottenham drew 2-2 in Turin last week, with the return leg scheduled for a week on Wednesday.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, with many believing that he must leave Spurs if he is to fulfil his true potential. It is essential that Tottenham secure Champions League football next season if Kane is to remain at the club.

Spurs face Rochdale in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday, before hosting Huddersfield at Wembley in their next Premier League match.