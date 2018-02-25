'Liability': Newcastle Fans Were Less Than Impressed With Ayoze Perez Against Bournemouth

Newcastle supporters watched as their team threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday - and they vented their frustrations at one man in particular after the game.

Newcastle seemed to be in a commanding position with 10 minutes of the game left to play, but choked to allow Adam Smith and Dan Gosling to score to forefit two much-needed points.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Perhaps a big reason for Newcastle's failure to close the game out was down to Ayoze Perez's lacklustre finishing. The Spaniard squandered a number of good chances and was sloppy in possession on the day, and the forward infuriated his own fans on Twitter.

Opinions ranged from him being too one-footed, to not having Premier League quality to him being 'an absolute liability'. One even claimed he only plays 'because he is Spanish'.

Perez has appeared 26 times for the Magpies this season, scoring four goals and contributing two assists, and he appears to be very much in favour with compatriot manager Rafa Benitez.

Perez having a shocker here like. #nufc — Tony Hardy (@trhrdy) February 24, 2018

Can we pay someone £10mil to take @AyozePG off our hands. Woeful. — green bastard (@A_Game180) February 24, 2018

Perez, He is playing only because he is Spanish ... #NUFC — nEwCaStLe Critic (@77_SH_ER) February 24, 2018

Great performance so far from the whole squad. To me, the only real weak link is the #10. Ayoze Perez seemingly always making the wrong decision. Pass when he shld take space and vis versa.#NUFC — NUFC Pittsburgh (@PittsburghToon) February 24, 2018

Like I just said, Ayoze Perez is an absolute liability. Great showing from the rest of the side though.#NUFC ⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️ — NUFC Pittsburgh (@PittsburghToon) February 24, 2018

Perez will have to step it up from here on in if he is to keep the passionate Geordies off his back - the club are in the thick of a relegation battle and need first-teamers to be on their games as the business end of the season draws closer, and any player not performing will surely know about it from the stands.

