Man City Boss Guardiola Claims Side Won't be Allowed Booze-Fuelled Celebration if They Win Cup Final

Manchester boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that his side won't be allowed to indulge in boozy celebrations if they beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the former-Barcelona manager has laid down the law to his players ahead of the big match, insisting that winning the competition won't trigger a wild celebratory night out in London.

Dismissing the possibility of alcohol-fuelled festivities, Guardiola said: "Normally there is no alcohol (after a big win). Talking about the celebration before the game is stupid."

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

With his side 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Guardiola is clearly determined to focus on finishing the job before allowing his side to indulge.





While the Citizens were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan last weekend, they could still win a treble - with the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League all well within their grasp.

Meanwhile, Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva has claimed that his teammate Benjamin Mendy will finally make his return from a cruciate ligament injury within three weeks. The French international picked up the horror injury against Crystal Palace last September, and will be determined to fight for his place back in the side before the 2017/18 campaign finishes.



